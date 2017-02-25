Baker Mayfield arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested on Saturday morning on multiple charges.

Mayfield was arrested in Fayetteville, Ark. and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

He is due to appear in court for a hearing on Monday morning. He has another appearance set for April for the public intoxication charge, according to his booking page.

Copy of the preliminary police report on Mayfield arrest: pic.twitter.com/00LDdjw89t — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) February 25, 2017

“We are aware of the matter and are learning the details. We don’t have any other information at this time,” Oklahoma said in a statement, via Deadspin.

The Sooners quarterback is in his junior year and threw for nearly 4,000 yards last season, as well as 40 touchdowns. He should be a Heisman favorite entering his senior season.