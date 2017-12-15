Baker Mayfield has response for Colin Cowherd’s criticism

Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield is now completely aware of commentator Colin Cowherd’s criticism of him.

Cowherd, a TV/radio host for FOX Sports, has been critical of the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback multiple times over the past month. Here’s a look at some of that criticism:

Baker Mayfield is fun but small, embarrassingly poor judgment, and produces huge numbers in the video game Big 12 conference. No thx. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 19, 2017

You'll start hearing mayfield issues soon. Multiple concussions. Dad issues. Partied. Will come out early next year. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 2, 2017

Just this week, Cowherd said the best comparisons for Mayfield to NFL players are Case Keenum and Chase Daniel, whom he called “little pudgy, not a great athlete.” Here’s the clip.

Hey @baker_mayfield6. Here’s your daily shoulder-chip-grower. Gotta get you ready to lead me to a fantasy football championship next year. pic.twitter.com/3nQGYoffQx — Justin Holcomb (@JustinLHolcomb) December 14, 2017

A fan grabbed video of the clip and sent it to Mayfield via Twitter. Mayfield responded by mentioning Cowherd in his tweet and sending back a thumbs up, kind of like a cool acknowledgement of the criticism.

Mayfield seems to have been able to thrive when people have doubted him throughout his career. Maybe this sort of criticism will help motivate him to succeed in the College Football Playoff and in the NFL.

If Mayfield’s Sooners do beat Georgia in the Rose Bowl, the QB should make like Dabo Swinney with a Cowherd callout.

H/T The Spun