Friday, December 15, 2017

Baker Mayfield has response for Colin Cowherd’s criticism

December 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Baker Mayfield crotch

Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield is now completely aware of commentator Colin Cowherd’s criticism of him.

Cowherd, a TV/radio host for FOX Sports, has been critical of the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback multiple times over the past month. Here’s a look at some of that criticism:

Just this week, Cowherd said the best comparisons for Mayfield to NFL players are Case Keenum and Chase Daniel, whom he called “little pudgy, not a great athlete.” Here’s the clip.

A fan grabbed video of the clip and sent it to Mayfield via Twitter. Mayfield responded by mentioning Cowherd in his tweet and sending back a thumbs up, kind of like a cool acknowledgement of the criticism.

Mayfield seems to have been able to thrive when people have doubted him throughout his career. Maybe this sort of criticism will help motivate him to succeed in the College Football Playoff and in the NFL.

If Mayfield’s Sooners do beat Georgia in the Rose Bowl, the QB should make like Dabo Swinney with a Cowherd callout.

