Baker Mayfield shares what Georgia fans told him after his phone number leaked

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was the victim of a leaked phone number, and fans of his team’s College Football Playoff opponent, the Georgia Bulldogs, took full advantage.

Mayfield had previously sent a brief, vague message about the creative content Georgia fans threw at him. On Saturday, he went into more specifics for the first time — and unsurprisingly, his arrest last summer was apparently a popular talking point.

Baker Mayfield says he got calls and texts from Georgia fans 'about Roquan Smith hitting me harder than the Fayetteville police did.' — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 9, 2017

For context, Smith is Georgia’s All-American linebacker. Fayetteville police, meanwhile, were responsible for this superb tackle.

Mayfield wasn’t kidding. That’s some pretty solid banter from the Georgia fans, though it certainly doesn’t seem to have gotten into the likely Heisman winner’s head.