Baker Mayfield has high praise for Georgia defense

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield knows exactly what he’s up against in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Heisman Trophy winner is expecting a very tough test from the Georgia Bulldog defense, one of the best units in the game. Mayfield was quick to praise them on Monday, and it’s safe to say he’s expecting his most difficult outing of the season.

“You can’t compare them to anybody,” Mayfield said, via Kipp Adams of 247 Sports. “They’re in a league of their own. There’s a reason they’re in the playoffs. There’s a reason they follow behind that defense. You can’t compare them to people because they’re so talented and they play so well together. To say they’re like anybody else would be downplaying how good they are.”

Mayfield will be up to the challenge. He even has some added motivation thanks to some Georgia fans who talked trash.