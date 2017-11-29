Baker Mayfield ‘dumbfounded’ Oklahoma not named Joe Moore Award finalist

The Joe Moore Award is presented each year to the top offensive line unit in college football, and the three finalists for the award were announced on Wednesday. They are Alabama, Auburn and Notre Dame. This does not please Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, said he is “dumbfounded” that Oklahoma’s offensive line is not among the finalists for the Joe Moore Award.

Not having OUr offensive line as a finalist for the best in the country is blasphemy. I'm dumbfounded as to how you can actually leave them out of that conversation. Actually watch the games and see who dominates every game. It's a shame my boys don't get the credit they deserve. — Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) November 29, 2017

That being said… even though they won't win the award. I would never pick anybody else. I know who the best O Linemen in the country are. They live in Norman. — Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) November 29, 2017

Oklahoma was one of 20 teams that was named to the Joe Moore Award’s Mid-Season Honor Roll, but the Sooners did not make the final cut. In a press release, the committee that selects the award recipient noted that Oklahoma was recognized for its superb “Toughness & Physicality.”

There are a lot of complicated criteria used to determine which offensive line unit deserves the right to be called the best in the country. Even if they can’t win the Joe Moore Award, the work of Oklahoma’s O-line speaks for itself. The Sooners are one of the most explosive offensive teams in the country and are still competing for a national championship.