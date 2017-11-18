Baker Mayfield snubbed on pregame handshakes by Kansas

There is never a lack of drama when it comes to Baker Mayfield.

On Saturday, Mayfield’s Oklahoma Sooners were set to take on the 1-9 Kansas Jayhawks. Things got a little heated early on.

Video showed Mayfield getting snubbed when he went in for a handshake during the coin toss meeting at midfield:

There was even more drama beyond that.

So, Mayfield and a Kansas player went helmet to helmet after the coin toss. A ref had to run in from the sideline to separate them. And no, I'm not kidding about this. — Jenni Carlson (@JenniCarlson_OK) November 18, 2017

Mayfield, who is the Heisman Trophy favorite, always seems to be in the middle of some pregame controversy or another. He’s trolled Texas Tech with a classic T-shirt, and he’s also offered some trash talk to Baylor.

This is exactly what Mayfield needs to be at his best.