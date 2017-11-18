pixel 1
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Baker Mayfield snubbed on pregame handshakes by Kansas

November 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

There is never a lack of drama when it comes to Baker Mayfield.

On Saturday, Mayfield’s Oklahoma Sooners were set to take on the 1-9 Kansas Jayhawks. Things got a little heated early on.

Video showed Mayfield getting snubbed when he went in for a handshake during the coin toss meeting at midfield:

There was even more drama beyond that.

Mayfield, who is the Heisman Trophy favorite, always seems to be in the middle of some pregame controversy or another. He’s trolled Texas Tech with a classic T-shirt, and he’s also offered some trash talk to Baylor.

This is exactly what Mayfield needs to be at his best.

