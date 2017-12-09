Baker Mayfield tears up during Heisman Trophy speech

Baker Mayfield on Saturday night became the 83rd Heisman Trophy winner. The Oklahoma quarterback had a moment to give his speech after winning, and he got emotional.

After thanking many people including his teammates, Mayfield transitioned to thanking his coaches and family. It was when he started talking about his head coach, Lincoln Riley, that Mayfield became emotional.

“The thing I’m most thankful for is hiring Coach Riley. The day you did that changed my life.

“Coach Riley, you’ve been a great mentor to me. We’ve been through a lot together, so appreciate ya,” Mayfield said while his voice was quivering. ”

Mayfield continued to be emotional while thanking his family for all they had done for him:

Baker Mayfield got choked up while thanking Lincoln Riley and his parents pic.twitter.com/eQf16E7MpM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2017

Mayfield received 86 percent of first-place votes as he took home the trophy easily. Stanford running back Bryce Love finished second, while Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was third.