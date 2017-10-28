Baker Mayfield trolls Texas Tech with T-shirt ahead of game

Baker Mayfield is a master troll.

Prior to Saturday night’s Oklahoma-Texas Tech game, the Sooners quarterback was seen wearing an interesting T-shirt:

The shirt features the state of Oklahoma in red, with the word “Traitor” above the state in white. Texas Tech fans wore that shirt during last year’s game between the teams, and apparently Mayfield got his hands on one and wore it this year.

Mayfield began his career as a walk-on at Texas Tech. He left after he said he was not offered a scholarship despite playing well as a freshman, and then he enrolled at Oklahoma. Mayfield has gone on to have a stellar career for the Sooners and has developed into a multi-year Heisman Trophy candidate. And did we mention that the guy loves his trash talk?