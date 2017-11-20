Baker Mayfield punished, will not start against West Virginia

Coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that Mayfield would not be a team captain either — but he would play in the game.

Mayfield was angry last weekend after Kansas players snubbed his handshake after the coin toss, and he responded very immaturely to that, which he has since apologized for. Still, this is more or less a slap on the wrist, though it’s not clear how long Riley intends to leave Mayfield on the bench once the game has started.