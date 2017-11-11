Banners calling for Jim Mora’s firing to fly over Rose Bowl before game

UCLA head coach Jim Mora’s hot seat appears to be getting pretty scalding.

Ben Bolch of the LA Times reported on Friday that banners calling for Mora’s firing will fly over the Rose Bowl in the hours before UCLA’s game there against Arizona State on Saturday. The messages will also mention athletic director Dan Guerrero and point to the program’s lack of success under Mora.

Organizer says plan is to have two planes flying banners over Rose Bowl from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday directed at UCLA's Jim Mora. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 10, 2017

Message 1 Saturday:

UCLA FB 16YRS 0 ROSE BOWLS 0 CONF TITLES! Message 2 Saturday:

GUERRERO 9-16 THE LAST 25 GAMES NO MORA! — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 10, 2017

Mora has served as coach of the Bruins since the 2012 season and actually enjoyed a run of moderate success during his first few years, transforming a historically underwhelming program into a Pac-12 South elite. But UCLA finished 2016 with a 4-8 record, and they haven’t been much better in 2017, currently sitting at 4-5 with three of those losses coming by 20 points or more.

While the controversial inability of their star quarterback to stay on the field has been perhaps the biggest pitfall for the Bruins these last two seasons, at some point Mora may have to be held accountable for hs performance as well.