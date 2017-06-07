Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Barry Switzer has funny reaction to Bob Stoops news

June 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Barry Switzer fur coat

Before Bob Stoops got to Norman and turned Oklahoma back into a power, it was Barry Switzer who last had the Sooners contending every year. Switzer still has close ties to the program, and he sure did not see the news about Stoops coming.

Switzer channeled President Donald Trump when reacting to Wednesday’s shocking news that Stoops would be retiring.

Switzer’s reaction is completely understandable. Who even saw this coming? Stoops is 56, has had tremendous success at Oklahoma, and his program is in a good position entering the season. Why would he suddenly decide to retire, just a few months before the season begins?

Like Switzer says, it does seem like “fake news.”


