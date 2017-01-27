Report: Baylor accused of paying student’s tuition to keep quiet about rape

The accusations against Baylor over the rape culture within the school’s athletic department are only getting worse.

A Baylor graduate filed a lawsuit on Friday in which she alleges she was gang-raped by two football players in 2013. Her lawsuit also asserts that 31 football players committed 52 acts of rape between 2011-2014, according to the Dallas Morning News.

In her lawsuit, the victim claims she was gang-raped by Tre’Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman in April 2013 after a party. She says Chatman was accused of rape before and the school only moved the victim — a student athletic trainer — to a female sports team and paid for her education in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit put forth by the woman on Friday differs from the results of the Pepper Hamilton investigation. Baylor regents reportedly said they knew of 17 women being the victims of sexual or domestic assault by 19 players.

This new allegation is disturbing but unfortunately should not come as a surprise. Previous information said Baylor used its code of conduct to deter victims from reporting assaults.

The scandal led to head football coach Art Briles, school president Ken Starr, and athletic director Ian McCaw all losing their jobs last year.