Ex-Baylor TE Tre’Von Armstead charged in domestic violence case

Former Baylor defensive lineman Tre’Von Armstead has been officially charged with battery for his domestic violence incident in Las Vegas in March.

Armstead was arrested on March 13 outside of the Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas after allegedly pushing a woman twice. He then allegedly resisted arrest and tried kicking his way out of a police car after being apprehended by police.

Armstead was taken to jail in March on three preliminary charges, but the Clark County prosecutors have only decided to charge Armstead with misdemeanor battery, the Waco Tribune reports.

This issue for Armstead is separate from the indictment he faces for an alleged 2013 sexual assault.

Armstead was dismissed from Baylor’s football program in Sept. 2015.