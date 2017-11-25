pixel 1
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Belk Bowl trolls Alabama after loss to Auburn

November 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Saturday was a rough day for Alabama. The previously unbeaten squad lost to Auburn in the Iron Bowl, leaving their College Football Playoff hopes in question. As if that weren’t bad enough, they were even trolled by a low-level bowl game following the result.

Here’s what a person running the Belk Bowl’s Twitter account sent:

That is ruthless.

If Bama doesn’t qualify for the Playoff, they’ll be headed for a much better bowl game than the Belk Bowl, which pits an SEC team against an ACC squad.

