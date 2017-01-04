Ad Unit
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Ben Boulware has odd defense of Christian Wilkins’ nut grab

January 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Christian Wilkins

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware had a bizarre defense of teammate Christian Wilkins’ oddly sexual play in the Tigers’ playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday.

Wilkins was caught on video grabbing around the rear and genital area of Ohio State wide receiver Curtis Samuel during the game.

Wilkins said Wednesday that he apologized to Samuel to square things away.

Still, Wilkins faced criticism for the violation, which led Boulware to say the following in defense of his teammate:

Nothing like a little levity from Boulware to break up the monotony of a head-smashing football game.


