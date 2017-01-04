Ben Boulware has odd defense of Christian Wilkins’ nut grab

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware had a bizarre defense of teammate Christian Wilkins’ oddly sexual play in the Tigers’ playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday.

Wilkins was caught on video grabbing around the rear and genital area of Ohio State wide receiver Curtis Samuel during the game.

I found 2 clips from one game with questionable behavior #Clemson #ChristianWilkins #1 pic.twitter.com/XRpjcEwLhD — Zen (@UnderGroundKnox) January 3, 2017

Wilkins said Wednesday that he apologized to Samuel to square things away.

Still, Wilkins faced criticism for the violation, which led Boulware to say the following in defense of his teammate:

Clemson's Ben Boulware has thoughts on people ripping Christian Wilkins for, uh, grabbing a handful in the Fiesta Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qC1DlDnHW2 — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamiltonSI) January 4, 2017

Nothing like a little levity from Boulware to break up the monotony of a head-smashing football game.