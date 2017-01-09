Ad Unit
Monday, January 9, 2017

Ben Boulware goes nuts in postgame interview (Video)

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ben Boulware

Ben Boulware went nuts during a postgame interview after winning the national championship on Monday night and sounded like he was addressing his Hulkamaniacs.

The Clemson linebacker, who was spectacular during the 35-31 win over Alabama, was credited with six tackles, including two for a loss. He sounded like a wrestling personality as he gave his impassioned speech:

Boulware also gave the trophy a lick, as you probably could have expected.


Comments

