Ben Boulware gets perfect tattoo, sticks it to Desmond Howard

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware got a tattoo to commemorate the Tigers’ national championship earned last week, and he chose a very special placement for it.

Boulware, who was a stud in the national championship game and star for the Tigers all season long, got the tattoo on his heel. Why? To stick it to ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, who had said Clemson’s Achilles’ heel was their linebackers.

.@DesmondHoward remember saying this? was thinking of a place to put my National Championship tattoo and what better place than my achilles pic.twitter.com/LQqBMrwW3l — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 17, 2017

Boulware was a key reason why Clemson beat Alabama in the title game. He clearly did his film study as he was constantly recognizing formations to snuff out plays early. His instincts should serve him well at the next level.