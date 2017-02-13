Bill Snyder announces he has been diagnosed with throat cancer

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Snyder, 77, said in a statement that he has been receiving treatment for three weeks now and is doing “very well.” Doctors have given Snyder positive news and he indicated he has still been able to keep up with his offseason responsibilities for the Wildcats.

Bill Snyder announces he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Here's a part of his statement. pic.twitter.com/SWuZIzpLzx — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) February 13, 2017

Snyder has been in his second stint as head coach at Kansas State since 2009. He previously coached the team from 1989-2005 and retired temporarily. He has led the Wildcats to two Big 12 championships.

Despite an issue he had with Jim Mora not too long ago, Snyder is one of the most respected coaches in college football. Here’s hoping he is able to make a full recovery.