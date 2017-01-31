QB Blake Barnett cleared to play immediately for Arizona State

Blake Barnett was cleared by the NCAA to play immediately for Arizona State next season after winning an eligibility appeal.

Barnett transferred from Alabama to ASU after losing the starting quarterback job to fellow freshman Jalen Hurts. He initially expected to miss the first four games of the 2017 season, but he won an appeal and was cleared to play in the first game of the season for ASU.

When you find out you're eligible for game 1! August 31 can't come soon enough. #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/0b1gAlunS4 — B² (@Blake8Barnett) January 31, 2017

Barnett was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of Santiago High School in Corona, Calif. He will compete with Manny Wilkins, Dillon Sterling-Cole, Bryce Perkins and Brady White for the starting job.