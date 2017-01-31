Ad Unit
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

QB Blake Barnett cleared to play immediately for Arizona State

January 31, 2017
by Larry Brown

Blake Barnett ASU

Blake Barnett was cleared by the NCAA to play immediately for Arizona State next season after winning an eligibility appeal.

Barnett transferred from Alabama to ASU after losing the starting quarterback job to fellow freshman Jalen Hurts. He initially expected to miss the first four games of the 2017 season, but he won an appeal and was cleared to play in the first game of the season for ASU.

Barnett was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of Santiago High School in Corona, Calif. He will compete with Manny Wilkins, Dillon Sterling-Cole, Bryce Perkins and Brady White for the starting job.


