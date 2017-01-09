Ad Unit
Monday, January 9, 2017

Photo of Bo Scarbrough in high school goes viral

January 9, 2017
by Dan Benton

Bo Scarbrough has earned a reputation for crushing linebackers and safeties for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. But for the 6-2, 215-pound running back, that’s nothing new.

As it turns out, Scarbrough is not of this world. In fact, he’s been a monstrous beast since all the way back in 10th grade.

While Scarbrough was on the field eating defenders for dinner in the National Championship Game, one of his 10th grade photos went viral on social media. The picture depicts a NFL-like product who happens to be roughly 16 years old.

The chiseled 10th grade Scarbrough caught the attention of many, including Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Several others have also weighed in with Cousins’ comparison in mind.

Scarbrough will undoubtedly get a chuckle or two over the stir his 10th grade photo caused after the game. That is, of course, if he and the Crimson Tide walk away national champions. If not, it would be in everyone’s best interest to get out of his way.


