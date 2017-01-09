Photo of Bo Scarbrough in high school goes viral

Bo Scarbrough has earned a reputation for crushing linebackers and safeties for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. But for the 6-2, 215-pound running back, that’s nothing new.

As it turns out, Scarbrough is not of this world. In fact, he’s been a monstrous beast since all the way back in 10th grade.

While Scarbrough was on the field eating defenders for dinner in the National Championship Game, one of his 10th grade photos went viral on social media. The picture depicts a NFL-like product who happens to be roughly 16 years old.

Took this pic of Bo Scarbrough when he was in 10th grade pic.twitter.com/rpbnaWl99q — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 10, 2017

The chiseled 10th grade Scarbrough caught the attention of many, including Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

On the left: Bo Scarbrough in 10th grade…On the right: Me in 11th grade. Now I know why Alabama never called. pic.twitter.com/CS3IVIP9ib — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 10, 2017

Several others have also weighed in with Cousins’ comparison in mind.

Bo Scarbrough in 10th grade Josh Norris in 10th grade pic.twitter.com/Nr9y7yPHwD — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 10, 2017

10th-grade Bo Scarbrough vs. 10th-grade Matt Eisenberg pic.twitter.com/NhaFY1KEDU — Matt Eisenberg (@matteisenberg42) January 10, 2017

@MGolicJR57

Bo Scarbrough 10th grade

Tom Brady 10th grade pic.twitter.com/vju1QWUme7 — Brad Pair (@BradPair) January 10, 2017

Scarbrough will undoubtedly get a chuckle or two over the stir his 10th grade photo caused after the game. That is, of course, if he and the Crimson Tide walk away national champions. If not, it would be in everyone’s best interest to get out of his way.