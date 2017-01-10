Bo Scarbrough reportedly suffered broken leg vs. Clemson

Bo Scarbrough left Monday night’s National Championship Game with a lower leg injury, and we can now see why the Alabama running back never returned.

ESPN’s Chris Low reports that Scarbrough suffered a broken bone in his lower left leg. The injury took place in the third quarter, and Scarbrough eventually returned to the Crimson Tide sideline where he watched his team lose to Clemson in heartbreaking fashion.

Scarbrough had rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries before going down, and he was easily Alabama’s most effective offensive weapon. The Tide took a 24-14 lead shortly after he left the game, but punts on their three possessions after that allowed Clemson to come to life.

You can see a video of the play where Scarbrough was injured here.

It’s fair to wonder if the Scarbrough injury prevented Alabama from closing out the game. The 228-pound back looked unstoppable at times against Clemson and in the previous two weeks, averaging 8.0 yards per carry between the SEC Championship Game and two College Football Playoff games.

Scarbrough is three years removed from high school, so he could declare for the NFL Draft if he chooses to go that route. However, it seems more likely that he will spend at least another season at Alabama in the wake of the injury.