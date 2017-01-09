Ad Unit
Monday, January 9, 2017

Bo Scarbrough leaves game with leg injury

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Bo Scarbrough knee

Bo Scarbrough went down with a leg injury late in the third quarter of Monday’s National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson.

Scarbrough took a handoff on a second and four play and ran towards the sideline and appeared to be casually brought down. He got up and started to head off the field but later went back down.

The Bama star running back was treated by trainers and then taken off the field. He was able to walk on his own.

Scarbrough had 93 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries prior to exiting during the drive. He was later seen heading to the locker room. The team said he had a lower right leg injury.

Scarbrough has battled injuries throughout his career. He had seasons end in high school due to an ACL injury and a broken ankle, and he had surgery in 2015 after injuring his ACL.


