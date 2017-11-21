Report: Bobby Petrino could be backup plan at Auburn if Malzahn leaves

Gus Malzahn has Auburn in the top 10 and in control of their playoff destiny, though one and potentially two tough tests lie ahead. Despite his success, there is talk that he could be on the outs at Auburn because of a potentially more enticing gig.

Arkansas is very likely to end up firing Bret Bielema, who is having his second-worst season in Fayetteville and has not found the kind of success the program is looking for. A recent report said that Arkansas’ boosters and trustees want the school to pursue Malzahn.

Why might Malzahn consider the Razorbacks? Though the fan base is rabid, they don’t have an intense rivalry with Nick Saban’s program, which is somewhat of a relief. More importantly, Arkansas is home for Malzahn. He played at the school, became a successful high school coach in the state, was on Houston Nutt’s staff at Arkansas, and led Arkansas State to success.

Now that brings us to another pretty awesome piece of news. Auburn apparently knows that Malzahn going to Arkansas is a possibility and they are considering a backup plan. According to Football Scoop, Auburn is considering Bobby Petrino as a potential option if Malzahn leaves. Petrino has produced a winner everywhere he’s been, and he could consider leaving Louisville now that the school’s athletic director has been fired. He’s also won in the SEC West before during a four-year stint at Arkansas.

Wouldn’t it be something if there were a coaching shuffle that saw Malzahn go to Arkansas and Petrino move to Auburn?