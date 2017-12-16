Statue of Liberty play backfires on Boise State (Video)

10 years ago, the Boise State Broncos ran an epic Statue of Liberty play on a two-point conversion to topple Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl and bring some serious respect to their program. On Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl, they tried the same trick play again, only this variation wasn’t so successful.

Boise State was up 24-0 on Oregon and looking like they were about to go in for another TD when they tried the trick play and fumbled. The Ducks’ Troy Dye picked it up and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-7.

Boise State tried a Statue of Liberty play to go up 31-0. Instead the Broncos fumbled and Oregon returned it for a TD. pic.twitter.com/KgqxsloeXn — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 16, 2017

As if that weren’t wild enough, Boise State drove downfield and took the ball into the red zone almost immediately after the turnover. They threw a pass in the end zone that got intercepted and returned 100 yards for a touchdown by Tyree Robinson to make it 24-14. That all happened within the final minute of the first half. Talk about missed opportunities for the Broncos.