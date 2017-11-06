pixel 1
header
Monday, November 6, 2017

T. Boone Pickens sends supportive message to Mike Gundy after Bedlam loss

November 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

Mike Gundy

Perhaps the relationship between Oklahoma State megabooster T. Boone Pickens and football coach Mike Gundy is looking up.

Despite Oklahoma State’s 62-52 loss to Oklahoma in Saturday’s Bedlam game, the business magnate sent Gundy a note of support, which he shared on Twitter on Monday.

Why is this significant? Pickens is an enormous booster — the football stadium even bears his name — and he and Gundy have not always seen eye to eye. Gundy may have lost to the Cowboys’ arch-rivals again, but perhaps this will represent a positive step in the relationship between booster and football coach.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus