T. Boone Pickens sends supportive message to Mike Gundy after Bedlam loss

Perhaps the relationship between Oklahoma State megabooster T. Boone Pickens and football coach Mike Gundy is looking up.

Despite Oklahoma State’s 62-52 loss to Oklahoma in Saturday’s Bedlam game, the business magnate sent Gundy a note of support, which he shared on Twitter on Monday.

I'm proud of @CoachGundy and #okstate football. Thanks for 1 of the greatest games I've ever watched. My heartfelt note to coach… pic.twitter.com/l2yucWFctZ — T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) November 6, 2017

Why is this significant? Pickens is an enormous booster — the football stadium even bears his name — and he and Gundy have not always seen eye to eye. Gundy may have lost to the Cowboys’ arch-rivals again, but perhaps this will represent a positive step in the relationship between booster and football coach.