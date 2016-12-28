Brad Kaaya will make decision on NFL Draft in a few days

If Brad Kaaya decides to leave Miami for the NFL, he’ll be going out on a high note.

The Hurricanes quarterback went 24 of 34 for 282 yards and four touchdowns during Miami’s 31-14 win over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday.

After the game, Kaaya was asked whether he has decided if he will return to Miami for his senior season or enter the NFL Draft.

“I’ll probably make a decision in a couple days,” Kaaya told ESPN after the game. “Probably sometime after the new year, right around the early January window before the deadline.

“I have some soul-searching to do. Gotta talk to Coach Richt and my family and some guys on the team who mean a lot to me.”

Based on the way Kaaya was talking, it seemed like he was inclined to go pro, especially after having such a great bowl game.

A three-year starter for Miami, Kaaya has improved every season and closes his junior year with a 9-4 record. His projected draft round will likely play a role in his decision. Walter Football has Kaaya going in the 3rd-4th round.