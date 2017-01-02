Ad Unit
Brent Musburger criticized for handling of Joe Mixon

January 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Brent Musburger

Brent Musburger is facing criticism for the way he handled the topic of Joe Mixon while calling the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

Musburger was announcing the game between Oklahoma and Auburn for ESPN on Monday when he began talking about Mixon. The Sooners running back was suspended for the 2014 season for punching a woman just outside the OU campus, and the video was recently released.

Here’s what Musburger said about Mixon:

Musburger’s seemingly positive tone about Mixon, which included wishing the Sooners RB well in the NFL, did not go over well with many viewers and media members.

Mixon was also suspended a game this season for an incident where he was abusive towards a parking attendant.


