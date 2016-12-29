Ad Unit
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Bret Bielema embarrassed Arkansas player spit on opponent

December 29, 2016
by Larry Brown

Drew Morgan

Arkansas’ experience at the Belk Bowl was about as embarrassing as possible.

After leading 24-0 against Virginia Tech at halftime, the Razorbacks were shutout in the second half and lost the game 35-24. That’s pretty bad, but the list goes on.

Senior wide receiver Drew Morgan was ejected in the fourth quarter for a “flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct” play. Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema later revealed Morgan was ejected for spitting on an opponent.

Morgan tweeted after the game, but did not address his spitting incident.

That was a fitting ending for Arkansas given what happened the day before the game. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended for the game for shoplifting at a Belk store during a shopping spree on Wednesday.

It was not a good week for Arkansas.


