Bret Bielema embarrassed Arkansas player spit on opponent

Arkansas’ experience at the Belk Bowl was about as embarrassing as possible.

After leading 24-0 against Virginia Tech at halftime, the Razorbacks were shutout in the second half and lost the game 35-24. That’s pretty bad, but the list goes on.

Senior wide receiver Drew Morgan was ejected in the fourth quarter for a “flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct” play. Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema later revealed Morgan was ejected for spitting on an opponent.

Arkansas coach Brett Bielema said Drew Morgan was ejected for spitting in a #Hokies player's face. Called it "very embarrassing" for team. — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) December 30, 2016

Morgan tweeted after the game, but did not address his spitting incident.

Enjoyed my run with this team. I wish it could have ended differently but I enjoyed it! Thankyou @BretBielema for the opportunity! #WooPig — Drew Morgan (@drewmorgan15) December 30, 2016

That was a fitting ending for Arkansas given what happened the day before the game. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended for the game for shoplifting at a Belk store during a shopping spree on Wednesday.

It was not a good week for Arkansas.