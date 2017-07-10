Bret Bielema recounts how he butt-dialed SEC commissioner

Most of us have accidentally butt-dialed someone, but not many can claim to have done so to the commissioner of the SEC.

Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema has, though, and at Monday’s SEC Media Day, he recalled how he accidentally FaceTimed Greg Sankey while picking up food for his wife.

“My wife wanted some double veggie bowl from Chipotle,” Bielema said, via ESPN. “And I was walking out and I recognize the FaceTime and I hold it up and I see Mr. Greg Sankey’s name, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is pretty cool, the commish is FaceTiming me. That’s pretty unique.’

“And he goes, ‘Why are you calling me?’ And I’m like ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I must have butt-dialed you. I apologize.'”

Happens to the best of us. At least he didn’t get heckled this time.