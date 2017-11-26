Report: Bret Bielema wants Arizona State job

Bret Bielema has wasted no time jockeying for prime position on the college football coaching carousel.

Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro reported Sunday that Bielema, fresh off his firing by Arkansas, is interested in the Arizona State job vacated by Todd Graham.

Former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Brett Bielema is interested in the ASU head coaching vacancy. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 26, 2017

Most of Bielema’s coaching success came with Wisconsin, as his reputation took a major hit in Fayetteville — just look at how he was fired for evidence of that. We’ll see how damaged Bielema is — if his interest in Arizona State isn’t mutual, he may end up having to settle for a significantly lesser job if he plans to coach in 2018.