Reporter Brett McMurphy reacts to ESPN claiming him after layoff

Reporter Brett McMurphy has been owning the college football scoop scene of late. He even had a big scoop on Saturday that led to an odd situation with his former employer, ESPN.

McMurphy used to work for ESPN for years as a prominent college football reporter, but he was unfortunately laid off as part of the network’s major round of cuts in April.

Being laid off hasn’t prevented him from doing plenty of reporting though. On Saturday, he broke news about Scott Frost taking the Nebraska job. ESPN was broadcasting the AAC championship game between Frost’s UCF squad and Memphis. During the broadcast, ESPN announcer Steve Levy mentioned the report. He attributed it to McMurphy as “our own,” thinking McMurphy still worked for the network.

Steve Levy seems to have forgotten Brett McMurphy is no longer at ESPN pic.twitter.com/MMACuGw3aL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 2, 2017

And here’s McMurphy’s reaction on Twitter:

"Our own" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2017

Yeah, that’s just adding insult to injury at this point.