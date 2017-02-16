Report: Brian Daboll leading candidate for Alabama OC job

New England Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll reportedly is the leading candidate to become the next offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Bama lost Steve Sarkisian, who replaced Lane Kiffin by calling plays during the National Championship Game, to the Atlanta Falcons, leaving a vacancy. Tider Insider reported on Thursday that Daboll is the leading candidate for the job.

ESPN says Daboll is the favorite, while they say George Godsey and Mike Locksley also interviewed for the job.

Daboll, 41, worked as a graduate assistant under Saban at Michigan State. He has been an NFL assistant coach since 2000 and is in his second coaching stint with the Pats. He just completed his third season as the team’s tight ends coach.