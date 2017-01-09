Buff referee Mike Defee and his muscles steal the show

Buff referee Mike Defee stole the show during the National Championship Game on Monday night between Alabama and Clemson because of his massive muscles.

Defee was the lead official on the title game crew, meaning he got some camera time every time there was a referee announcement to be made. His tight-fitting shirt showed off his massive arms, which led to some debate about whether he was more a biceps or triceps guy.

Dude is determined to make Clemson and Alabama regret not recruiting him in the mid 70s #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TPcJ0S1grC — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) January 10, 2017

Arguing over here on ESPNU, whether the ref for this game is more a bicep or a tricep man.#Megacast #TheCoolRoom pic.twitter.com/WGoALlS5XZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 10, 2017

Some 1st half #nationalchampionship highlights of referee Mike Defee pic.twitter.com/QGvKPF5w89 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2017

Ref is doing every arm movement possible to show those muscles. Gotta respect it pic.twitter.com/H7NOTjBUeM — Conor ONeill (@conorbroneill93) January 10, 2017

who wore it better pic.twitter.com/qafOpW95p6 — Darryn Albert (@dirnted13) January 10, 2017

When she ask if you know which way the bread aisle is and it's #gains season pic.twitter.com/tgc0AH18Yo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2017

Those are the arms of a man who made Ed Hochuli launch into 100 pushups.