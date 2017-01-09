Ad Unit
Buff referee Mike Defee and his muscles steal the show

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Defee muscles

Buff referee Mike Defee stole the show during the National Championship Game on Monday night between Alabama and Clemson because of his massive muscles.

Defee was the lead official on the title game crew, meaning he got some camera time every time there was a referee announcement to be made. His tight-fitting shirt showed off his massive arms, which led to some debate about whether he was more a biceps or triceps guy.

Those are the arms of a man who made Ed Hochuli launch into 100 pushups.


