Butch Jones fired by Tennessee

Butch Jones has been on the hot seat for several weeks with Tennessee, and it appears the Vols have finally decided to move in another direction.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that Jones has informed his staff he is being let go.

BREAKING Butch Jones is out as #Vols head coach, source tells me. He just informed his staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 12, 2017

It was widely assumed that Jones would be the next SEC head coach to go after Florida fired Jim McElwain, and many expected Tennessee to make the move sooner. The Vols lost to Kentucky two weeks ago and Jones was able to keep his job temporarily by bouncing back with a win over Southern Mississippi, but Saturday’s embarrassing 50-17 loss to Missouri was the nail in the coffin.

This is Jones’ fifth season on the job and shaping up to be his worst since he went 5-7 upon taking over in 2013. The struggles in 2017 come after Jones had led the Vols to consecutive 9-4 seasons, as well as three straight bowl wins.