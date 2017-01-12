Reports: Cal negotiating with Justin Wilcox to be head coach

Cal may have a replacement for Sonny Dykes in the works.

According to a few reports, the Golden Bears are in contract talks with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox for the job.

FOX’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news, while Scout’s Ryan Gorcey reported the same.

SOURCE: #Cal in contract negotiations with #Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox to make him Bears new head coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2017

I have confirmed with sources that #Cal is in contract negotiations with Justin Wilcox to be the next head football coach — Ryan Gorcey (@RGBearTerritory) January 13, 2017

Wilcox, 40, helped the Badgers to the fourth-best scoring mark in the country on defense. He played at Oregon and served as a defensive coordinator at Washington and USC prior to Wisconsin.

In addition to Wilcox, Gorcey reports that Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, former Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, and Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson interviewed for the head coaching job.

Cal is coming off a 5-7 season, but went 8-5 the year before with Jared Goff at quarterback.