Thursday, January 12, 2017

Reports: Cal negotiating with Justin Wilcox to be head coach

January 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

Justin Wilcox

Cal may have a replacement for Sonny Dykes in the works.

According to a few reports, the Golden Bears are in contract talks with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox for the job.

FOX’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news, while Scout’s Ryan Gorcey reported the same.

Wilcox, 40, helped the Badgers to the fourth-best scoring mark in the country on defense. He played at Oregon and served as a defensive coordinator at Washington and USC prior to Wisconsin.

In addition to Wilcox, Gorcey reports that Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, former Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, and Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson interviewed for the head coaching job.

Cal is coming off a 5-7 season, but went 8-5 the year before with Jared Goff at quarterback.


