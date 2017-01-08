Cal players learned of Sonny Dykes’ firing via Twitter

News of Sonny Dykes’ firing by Cal’s football program came as a surprise to many when it emerged Sunday morning. Apparently fans and media weren’t the only ones surprised by the news.

The reaction from multiple Cal players on Twitter shows that many of them learned of the firing via the social media network. Take a look at some of the tweets sent by Cal players on Sunday.

Here’s cornerback Darius Allensworth:

Lmao why we gotta find out over twitter tho.. — Darius Allensworth (@_MoneyDA) January 8, 2017

Running back Vic Enwere:

we speak of social media as being a impersonal platform yet time and time again we find out the most life impacting things on here. SMH — Black Roses™ (@A1_Pericoo) January 8, 2017

And DT Luc Bequette:

Geez. I go to Church for an hour and all hell breaks loose in Cal football. — Luc Bequette (@bigbeq12) January 8, 2017

Dykes had some struggles at Cal as he went 19-30 in four seasons. He was 5-7 this season, and Cal’s defense was second to last in the nation in points allowed. But the timing of the firing is what caught many off guard, including Dykes, who sent this message to his players:

Here is the message Sonny Dykes sent to the Cal football team after he was fired by the school on Sunday:https://t.co/33bkJvdGxl pic.twitter.com/RksMHC8krD — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) January 8, 2017

Firings typically happen immediately after the regular season ends. That allows programs to take their pick of available of head coaches before many candidates are off the market. It also helps for recruiting purposes so that the new coach can help keep a recruiting class together before National Signing Day.

Cal reportedly was frustrated that Dykes interviewed for other coaching jobs for the third straight season. Justin Wilcox and Jake Spavital are considered potential replacements.

H/T Deadspin