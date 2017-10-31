CFP director explains why Georgia received top ranking

One of the biggest surprises when the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday was that Georgia was ranked No. 1 over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 1 in the AP and Coaches polls by an overwhelming margin, but the CFP still has the Bulldogs as their top team for now. So what led them to rank Georgia No. 1? A victory at Notre Dame, which is looking more impressive by the week.

Here’s a tweet from CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock sharing the reasoning:

Close calls at many levels this week. That victory over Notre Dame tipped No. 1 to Georgia. — Bill Hancock (@BHancockCFP) October 31, 2017

Georgia beat Notre Dame 20-19 in their second win of the season. Who knew then that we’d be watching two of the best teams in the country? Since that loss, the Fighting Irish have dismantled USC, NC State, and Michigan State. The Irish still have some really tough games on their schedule at Miami and Stanford that could make the win look less impressive, but for now, that victory is better than anything Alabama has on its resume.

The current rankings could change as Georgia and Alabama each have several remaining games that could alter the playoff rankings. They also could end up facing each other in the conference championship game too. But that’s why the committee has Georgia ahead of Bama in the first rankings.