Chad Kelly might show up to combine despite not being invited

The NFL recently withdrew its invitation to Chad Kelly for the upcoming Scouting Combine, but that may not stop the Ole Miss quarterback from showing up.

In an email to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kelly’s agent Duray Oubre said the quarterback’s camp is “still considering the possibility of traveling to the Combine along with Chad.”

As Florio notes, there may be a situation where Kelly would be barred from taking part in official NFL activities inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be able to secure meetings with scouts and front office executives. While he might irritate league officials, Kelly’s persistence may impress some NFL teams.

Kelly was reportedly uninvited from the Combine because of off-field issues, of which he has had many. You can read more about why his reputation has been tarnished here.