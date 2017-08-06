Charles Woodson was stoked when Jim Harbaugh asked him to be honorary captain

The college football season is only a few weeks away, and Jim Harbaugh is getting his Michigan squad prepared for their opener on Sept. 2 against Florida. He’s also putting the finishing touches on another aspect of game-day: the honorary captains.

A few videos were posted to Harbaugh’s YouTube channel over the weekend that show him making the phone calls asking some alumni to serve as honorary captains for games. The best video came when Harbaugh reached out to former Heisman Trophy winner, Charles Woodson.

Take a look at how that call went:

Hearing Woodson curse and say, “you had me at hello” was awesome. So he’ll be the team’s honorary captain for the big rivalry game at home on Nov. 25 against Ohio State.

Harbaugh also made a call to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter inviting him to be an honorary captain this season. Here’s that phone call: