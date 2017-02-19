Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen arrested on rape charges

Kevin Olsen, the quarterback at UNC Charlotte and younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, has been arrested on rape charges.

Reports say Olsen has been charged with 2nd degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female, and 2nd degree force sex offense.

He has been suspended from all football activities.

Here is a statement from the school about the matter:

“The University administration has been in close communication with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding its arrest of student-athlete Kevin Olsen Sunday afternoon.

The allegations in this incident took place off campus. This incident occurred a week after a separate, unrelated case of alleged on-campus sexual assault involving acquaintances.

Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics, and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.

Due to the ongoing CMPD investigation and federal protections on student information, the University will have no further comment on the investigation at this time.”

Greg Olsen had no comment on his brother’s arrest and asked for privacy.

Olsen passed for 842 yards and six touchdowns last season for the 49ers. He was essentially kicked off the team at his first two college stops — Miami and then Towson State — before going to a JC and then arriving at Charlotte.