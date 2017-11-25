pixel 1
Chip Kelly gets five-year deal with UCLA

November 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

After years of rumors, Chip Kelly is headed back to college.

The UCLA Bruins confirmed Saturday morning that Kelly had signed a five-year deal to replace Jim Mora.

It had already been reported that Kelly was leaning toward UCLA, and reports Friday indicating that he’d passed on Florida seemed to more or less confirm that the much sought-after coach was headed back to the Pac-12. UCLA immediately becomes a legitimate threat nationally thanks to the reputation he brings, though he has a lot of work to do to get them atop the conference.

