Chip Kelly gets five-year deal with UCLA

After years of rumors, Chip Kelly is headed back to college.

The UCLA Bruins confirmed Saturday morning that Kelly had signed a five-year deal to replace Jim Mora.

Formal UCLA announcement: UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero has named former NFL and college head coach Chip Kelly as the Bruins’ 17th head football coach. Kelly agreed to a five-year contract worth $23.3M with a $9M reciprocal buyout. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 25, 2017

It had already been reported that Kelly was leaning toward UCLA, and reports Friday indicating that he’d passed on Florida seemed to more or less confirm that the much sought-after coach was headed back to the Pac-12. UCLA immediately becomes a legitimate threat nationally thanks to the reputation he brings, though he has a lot of work to do to get them atop the conference.