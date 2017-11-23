Report: Chip Kelly could make decision by Sunday

The college football world is waiting on Chip Kelly’s coaching decision in order for all the other dominoes to begin to fall. And one report says that decision could come as early as Sunday.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported late Wednesday that Kelly could make his decision as early as Sunday. The free agent coach is reportedly deciding between UCLA and Florida.

Kelly met with Florida’s representatives on Sunday and then spoke with UCLA in the ensuing days. There has been differing information surrounding the situation.

One report on Wednesday said Kelly had reached a non-binding agreement with Florida that allowed him to hear a pitch from UCLA. Dodd says he was told something similar.

Dodd says the delay in Kelly accepting could have to do with his buyout with the 49ers, or possibly with some haggling over potential assistant coaches on his Florida staff.

Despite the report from Dodd and Florida source Darren Heitner which suggest Kelly has a non-binding agreement with the Gators, two reports on Wednesday suggested Kelly was leaning towards taking the UCLA job.

Kelly, 53, has taken the year off from coaching after being fired by the 49ers following a 2-14 season. He went 46-7 in four seasons at Oregon prior to leaving for the Eagles. He led Philly to consecutive 10-6 seasons before receiving control over team personnel, which led to a downturn for the team. Kelly was hit with a show cause penalty from the NCAA after committing infractions at Oregon, but that expired while he was in the NFL. He is widely considered the most desirable coaching candidate on the market.