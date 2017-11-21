Report: Chip Kelly met with UCLA reps, has heard from another school

Chip Kelly has a decision on his hands.

The free agent head coach has met with UCLA’s representatives, according to Football Scoop. They also say that Kelly has been contacted by a school that has not fired its coach to gauge his interest in the potential job.

Kelly met with Floria’s representatives on Sunday. The Gators made a push to hire Kelly as their next head coach, but no agreement was reached. Reports said that Kelly wanted to also talk with UCLA, who had just fired Jim Mora earlier in the day. He has now done that.

Kelly is one of the top available coaching candidates. He was extremely successful in his four years at Oregon and went 46-7 while taking the Ducks to the national championship game. He got into trouble with the NCAA and was hit with a show cause penalty that expired while he was in the NFL.

Though Kelly had initial success but later flamed out in the NFL, he is still highly regarded, for good reason. Schools reportedly are pushing for a decision because they want a coach in place for December’s early signing period.