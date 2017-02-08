Report: Chip Kelly not interested in Alabama OC job

You can shoot down all that speculation about Chip Kelly going to Alabama.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s “Inside Buzz,” Jason Cole reported Wednesday that Kelly will not be going to Alabama to replace Steve Sarkisian as the school’s offensive coordinator.

Alabama is looking for its third offensive coordinator in a month after they parted ways with Lane Kiffin, who took the FAU job, and his replacement, Steve Sarkisian, left for the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

Kelly was believed to be a candidate for the Falcons OC job, so with Sarkisian departing for Atlanta, it was natural for some to think Chip could go to Tuscaloosa. FOX’s Bruce Feldman even said Kelly could get consideration for the position, but the interest has to be mutual. It likely was not.

Kelly is said to be focused on trying to get a head coaching or offensive coordinator position in the NFL rather than go back to college. That’s been the word since January.