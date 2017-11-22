Chris Petersen impressed by Washington State defense

Mike Leach and Washington State tend to get a lot of praise for their high-powered offense, but it’s the defense that the Washington Huskies have their eye on.

Washington coach Chris Petersen had high praise for the Cougar defense when assessing the game on Monday.

Petersen on Wazzu: "The thing that jumps out to me is how good their defense is. It’s always been since Mike Leach has been there is their offense and how prolific that is. … The thing that’s changed is that defense. And it’s impressive." — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 20, 2017

Petersen has a point. Only ten teams have allowed fewer yards per game than the Cougars, who will be playing for a spot in the Pac-12 title game on Saturday. While Petersen pores over Leach’s defense, Leach appears relaxed — in his own unique way, of course.