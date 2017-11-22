pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Chris Petersen impressed by Washington State defense

November 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Mike Leach

Mike Leach and Washington State tend to get a lot of praise for their high-powered offense, but it’s the defense that the Washington Huskies have their eye on.

Washington coach Chris Petersen had high praise for the Cougar defense when assessing the game on Monday.

Petersen has a point. Only ten teams have allowed fewer yards per game than the Cougars, who will be playing for a spot in the Pac-12 title game on Saturday. While Petersen pores over Leach’s defense, Leach appears relaxed — in his own unique way, of course.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus