Chris Petersen shares video of new Washington locker room

The Washington Huskies appear to be back as a powerhouse program in college football, and now they have the locker room to match.

Huskies head coach Chris Petersen shared a video on Twitter Monday of the team’s new locker room. You can see the excitement from the players upon entering:

Excited to show you all the DAWGS new locker room!#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/JL9xv7sau0 — Coach Petersen (@CoachPeteUW) July 31, 2017

Washington went 12-2 last season and reached the CFB Playoff before losing to eventual national champion Alabama. Although they lost many top players to the NFL draft, junior quarterback Jake Browning should continue his success, and the team will once again contend in the Pac-12.