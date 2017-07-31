Ad Unit
Monday, July 31, 2017

Chris Petersen shares video of new Washington locker room

July 31, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chris Petersen

The Washington Huskies appear to be back as a powerhouse program in college football, and now they have the locker room to match.

Huskies head coach Chris Petersen shared a video on Twitter Monday of the team’s new locker room. You can see the excitement from the players upon entering:

Washington went 12-2 last season and reached the CFB Playoff before losing to eventual national champion Alabama. Although they lost many top players to the NFL draft, junior quarterback Jake Browning should continue his success, and the team will once again contend in the Pac-12.


