Chris Petersen has hilarious quote about facing Stanford
Chris Petersen’s Washington Huskies will be taking on Stanford on Friday night, and the Huskies head coach had a great quote about preparing for that matchup.
Here’s what Petersen said on Monday ahead of the game.
Petersen on preparing for Stanford: "Had to explain to our guys what a fullback was today. They were intrigued."
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 6, 2017
That’s awesome.
Stanford is one of the few teams in today’s power-5 college football that uses a fullback. They run a number of power formations and sometimes stack up with multiple tight end sets, which is also unusual.
The power running formations have worked well for the Cardinal, which are 6-3 entering the game and have never won fewer than eight games in a season under David Shaw.