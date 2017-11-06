Chris Petersen has hilarious quote about facing Stanford

Chris Petersen’s Washington Huskies will be taking on Stanford on Friday night, and the Huskies head coach had a great quote about preparing for that matchup.

Here’s what Petersen said on Monday ahead of the game.

Petersen on preparing for Stanford: "Had to explain to our guys what a fullback was today. They were intrigued." — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 6, 2017

That’s awesome.

Stanford is one of the few teams in today’s power-5 college football that uses a fullback. They run a number of power formations and sometimes stack up with multiple tight end sets, which is also unusual.

The power running formations have worked well for the Cardinal, which are 6-3 entering the game and have never won fewer than eight games in a season under David Shaw.