Monday, November 6, 2017

Chris Petersen has hilarious quote about facing Stanford

November 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chris Petersen

Chris Petersen’s Washington Huskies will be taking on Stanford on Friday night, and the Huskies head coach had a great quote about preparing for that matchup.

Here’s what Petersen said on Monday ahead of the game.

That’s awesome.

Stanford is one of the few teams in today’s power-5 college football that uses a fullback. They run a number of power formations and sometimes stack up with multiple tight end sets, which is also unusual.

The power running formations have worked well for the Cardinal, which are 6-3 entering the game and have never won fewer than eight games in a season under David Shaw.

