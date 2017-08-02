Chris Robison dismissed from Oklahoma program

Oklahoma on Wednesday announced the dismissal of Chris Robison from the school’s football program.

Robison, a four-star QB recruit, was dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules.

The Mesquite, Tex. product enrolled early at Oklahoma in January, but he got into trouble early with a public intoxication arrest in April. He still participated in the program’s spring game, but it seems that any issues became too much for new program head coach Lincoln Riley. Robison was not with the program for summer workouts.

Oklahoma will still be set at quarterback for the season. They have returning senior Baker Mayfield, and redshirt sophomore Kyler Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M. As long as Murray pans out, OU might not miss Robison too much.