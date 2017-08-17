Ad Unit
Chris Simms again talks about receiving $100 handshakes at Texas

August 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

This just in: college football players sometimes receive $100 handshakes from wealthy fans. Chris Simms confirmed that once again.

Two years after talking about receiving a few $100 handshakes during his time at Texas, Simms caused some headlines for saying it again.

Simms, a former Texas Longhorns QB, talked about the $100 handshakes on “The Dan Patrick Show” Thursday.

Simms noted that it wasn’t the prominent boosters who gave out the handshakes, but rather smaller fans who might exchange the money as a thank you for a player signing autographs. Simms, who most notably played for the Bucs in the NFL, says that the $100 handshakes happen at many schools, not just big ones like Texas.

Simms is currently an analyst for NBC Sports.

