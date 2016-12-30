Christian McCaffrey got ovation from Stanford teammates after bowl decision

Christian McCaffrey’s announcement to his teammates that he would be sitting out Friday’s Sun Bowl apparently was met with good reception.

CBS reporter Allie LaForce said during the Sun Bowl that McCaffrey received a standing ovation from his Stanford teammates when he addressed them about his decision not to play in the game.

Allie LaForce says on the Sun Bowl broadcast that when McCaffrey addressed the team w/ his decision, they gave him a standing ovation. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 30, 2016

McCaffrey, a junior, opted not to play in the game in order to protect his body and draft status. The Stanford playmaker is leaving to go pro after posting consecutive stellar seasons.

He rushed for 1,603 yards and 13 touchdowns while posting 310 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. Last year he rushed for 2,019 yards and 8 touchdowns, had 645 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns, and he scored on both a punt and kick return.

Detractors felt that McCaffrey was deserting his teammates by not playing in the game, but apparently many of them did not receive it that way. The Cardinal went out and won the game 25-23 to finish 10-3. His replacement Bryce Love rushed for 115 yards and had a 49-yard touchdown reception.